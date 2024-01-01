Take your applications to production with no scripts.
Cloud native deployment without scripting
Comprehensive GitOps support with native Argo and Flux
Automated verification of failed deployments
Environment aware RBAC, policy as code and full audit trail
Deploy to any services of the leading public cloud providers like AWS, GCP, Azure and more
Use Canary, Blue Green or Rolling Deployment. No scripting required.
Create short lived environments to save cost using a wide range of Infra Provisioners including Terraform, Terragrunt, AWS CDK
Integrate pipelines with new and existing Argo CD and Flux managed workloads
Centralized control plane for visibility across clusters
Harness Pipelines allow you to quickly integrate
build/test/verify with GitOps
Fully automate the path to production: Easily create pull requests, sync application, update application config, and trigger rollbacks from the pipeline
Monitor the health of a deployment by validating metrics and logs from one or many sources
Automated rollback of problematic releases tied to deployment strategy
Optionally bring in human intervention with smart notifications
Harness provides elegant drag-and-drop and developer friendly as-code experiences that you can toggle between at will. Once you have a great pipeline, save it as a template to allow versioned, parameterized reuse. You don’t have to repeat yourself.
Step into a canary deployment with intelligent rollback. Synchronize key events across services using Barriers to ensure the database is up before service is rolled out. Trigger pipelines on various events. Leverage looping or matrix actions to hit every combination.
Harness integrates with ticketing systems to automatically raise tickets for approval and proceed when they’re approved. Customize what happens when an approval is waiting too long or approvals for similar deployments stack up.
Give developers permission to edit pipelines while central teams dictate rules like, “All production deployments must have an approval step”. With OPA, teams can be empowered while scalable guardrails ensure compliance.
Want to prevent deployments during sensitive times? Deployment freezes allow you to block deployments of specified services and environments for a specific window of time.
Fine grained Role-Based Access Control defines who can access your resources and what actions they can perform.
Harness provides clear and easily accessible audit trails so you know who made a change. With better visibility, you can meet your compliance requirements.
Provide users with a process template to follow your enterprise standards and reduce configuration effort.
Harness dashboard provide visibility into your continuous delivery performance. Out of the box overview dashboards provide DORA metrics known to predict high performance in technology teams. Service-level dashboards detail what’s where, and bring recent deployments to your fingertips. For those that want to customize, our Looker powered custom dashboards make it easy to craft custom dashboards and automate sending them to interested parties on a schedule or a conditional alert.View Details ->
Hundreds of DevOps and engineering teams are powered by Harness to become elite performers in velocity, quality, efficiency, and governance.
